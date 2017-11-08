Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Price gap could slow commercial real estate sales (access required)

Price gap could slow commercial real estate sales (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 8, 2017 0

Commercial real estate transactions may slow nationally because buyers and sellers disagree on prices. National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun gave this forecast at the 2017 Realtors Conference and Expo, held Nov. 3-6 in Chicago. “Buyers cannot offer lower cap rates because of rising interest rates, and sellers cite the strong economic climate as a ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo