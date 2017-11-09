Blue Cross of Idaho donates to American Red Cross
By: IBR Staff
November 9, 2017
5:00 am Thu, November 9, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Chief Development Officer Christopher Davis, Board Member Angie Jackson, and Development Officer Ann Callanan of American Red Cross receive a check from Blue Cross of Idaho Vice President of Public & Government Affairs Mike Reynoldson. Photo courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho.
Blue Cross of Idaho made a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross shortly after Hurricane Harvey. Members of the Blue Cross of Idaho met with members of the American Red Cross of the Idaho and Montana region to discuss how the American Red Cross uses donations to provide disaster relief, as well as the work they’ve done in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.