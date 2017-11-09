Blue Cross of Idaho donates to American Red Cross

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff November 9, 2017 0

Blue Cross of Idaho presents check to American Red Cross. Left to right: Christopher Davis, Chief Development Officer, American Red Cross; Angie Jackson, Medicare Advisor, AJ Benefit Solutions; American Red Cross Board Member Ann Callanan and Development Officer, American Red Cross; and Mike Reynoldson, Vice President of Public & Government Affairs, Blue Cross of Idaho. Photo courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho.

Chief Development Officer Christopher Davis, Board Member Angie Jackson, and Development Officer Ann Callanan of American Red Cross receive a check from Blue Cross of Idaho Vice President of Public & Government Affairs Mike Reynoldson. Photo courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho.

Blue Cross of Idaho made a $50,000 donation to the American Red Cross shortly after Hurricane Harvey. Members of the Blue Cross of Idaho met with members of the American Red Cross of the Idaho and Montana region to discuss how the American Red Cross uses donations to provide disaster relief, as well as the work they’ve done in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

