Brian Bava is the new vice president of enrollment management at College of Idaho

Brian Bava has been named vice president of enrollment management at College of Idaho, effective January 2018. Bava replaces Lorna Hunter, who left the college in July to become vice president of enrollment at Washington College in Maryland.

Bava has been the associate dean of admission for Concordia University School of Law since July 2013. Previously, Bava served in the College of Idaho admission office over an 8-year period from 2005 to 2013, including dean of enrollment management.

Bava earlier served as the associate director of admission at Kimball Union Academy, a private boarding school in Meriden, N.H. Before that, he worked in Washington, D.C. for Envision, EMI where he served as the deputy director of admission at the National Youth Leadership Forum and as a faculty advisor with the Congressional Youth Leadership Council.

Bava holds a bachelor’s degree from American University in Washington, DC and a master’s degree in education from the University of Idaho.