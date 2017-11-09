Eva Rodriguez selected to serve on Student Advisory Council

Eva Rodriguez, a first-generation Latina student at Boise State University, has been selected to serve on the prestigious Student Advisory Council (SAC) for the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Rodriguez will travel to Washington DC in early November where she will attend a leadership retreat and meet the nine other students chosen from throughout the country to serve on the 2017-2018 council.

SAC members advise AAUW on issues of importance to collegiate women, represent AAUW in their communities and serve as peer leaders at the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) in May. As a peer advocate, Rodriquez will have an active role in helping to plan and lead the 2018 event.

Rodriguez is a political science major in her senior year and plans to attend graduate school. Her goal is to work in regional and urban planning. She was a participant in the National Education for Women’s (NEW) Leadership Idaho in 2017 and is active in Alpha Pi Sigma, a sorority founded to support the Latino community.