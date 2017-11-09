Idaho Aerospace Alliance holds annual member meeting

The Idaho Aerospace Alliance (IDAA), formerly known as IDA, held its annual member meeting on Nov. 3. The meeting was hosted by IDAA member Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) in Boise and drew about 40 representatives of aerospace companies and supporting agencies from Idaho and as far as Tennessee.

The IDAA voting members elected new board members at the meeting. Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Idaho state Sen. Marv Hagedorn spoke to the IDAA members about the potential F-35 Lightning II aircraft mission and the future of the Idaho economy. Motivational speaker and author Rocky Detwiler of Sampson Life spoke as well.