Nick Souba has been named director of operations at Boise Centre. As director of operations, Souba will oversee the event set-up team, facility maintenance, audio-visual services department, building safety and security as well as custodial services.

Prior to joining Boise Centre, Souba spent seven years with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce as the senior manager of programs and events. Souba is active in Leadership Boise and Boise Young Professionals.