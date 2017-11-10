Jim Banner accepts 2018 marketing and home design award

President of PFB Custom Homes Group Jim Banner accepted the 2018 Jerry Rouleau Award for Excellence in Marketing and Home Design presented by the Building Systems Councils, part of the National Association of Home Builders, at the Building Systems Housing Summit on Oct. 10.

PrecisionCraft Log & Timbers Homes, part of PFB Custom Homes Group, located in Meridian, was honored with two first place awards and one entry of distinction for its architectural design of mountain style homes produced for clients across the United States.