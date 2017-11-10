Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Lawmakers ponder changes to commercial vehicle registration (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher November 10, 2017 0

Registering a commercial or farm vehicle of more than 60,000 pounds in Idaho requires operators to navigate a byzantine system of 175 weight-and-mileage categories. But lawmakers have been directed in an interim committee to streamline the system in the coming legislative session, creating a process with a per-mile charge. The Commercial Vehicle Annual Registration Fee interim committee, ...

