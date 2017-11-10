Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 11.10.17 (access required)

Roundup 11.10.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 10, 2017 0

Resolution Advocates, Inc. leased 1,000 square feet at 212-218 12th Ave., in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Peña, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Cougar Restaurant Enterprises, Inc. leased the 5,000-square-feet Clubhouse Restaurant, 925 Fairway Drive, in McCall. Mike Christensen and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Carina Cuisine, LLC dba Zeppole Baking ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo