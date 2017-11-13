Cameron Kinzer joins Boise Regional Realtors as government affairs specialist

Cameron Kinzer has joined Boise Regional Realtors as the government affairs specialist, a recently added position that will support the association’s legislative, policy, and advocacy efforts.

Kinzer previously worked for Paylocity as an account manager. Prior to that, he interned in U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador’s Washington, D.C. office, worked for Gallatin Public Affairs, and served as a campaign field director for Meridian Resources. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University.