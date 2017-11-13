Concordia University School of Law renames Moot Court Room in honor of founding dean

Concordia University School of Law officially renamed its Moot Court Room the Cathy R. Silak Moot Court Room on Oct. 9. In addition to serving as the law school’s founding dean, Justice Silak has had a legal career that includes serving as the first woman on the Idaho Court of Appeals and as the second female justice on the Idaho Supreme Court. She has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to women in leadership and law and now works in private practice at Hawley Troxell.

