Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Concordia University School of Law renames Moot Court Room in honor of founding dean

Concordia University School of Law renames Moot Court Room in honor of founding dean

By: IBR Staff November 13, 2017 0

Cathy Silak and Concordia University President Charles E. Schlimpert pose next to the newly dedicated Cathy R. Silak Moot Court Room. Photo courtesy of Concordia University School of Law.

Cathy Silak and Concordia University President Charles E. Schlimpert pose next to the newly dedicated Cathy R. Silak Moot Court Room. Photo courtesy of Concordia University School of Law.

Concordia University School of Law officially renamed its Moot Court Room the Cathy R. Silak Moot Court Room on Oct. 9. In addition to serving as the law school’s founding dean, Justice Silak has had a legal career that includes serving as the first woman on the Idaho Court of Appeals and as the second female justice on the Idaho Supreme Court. She has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to women in leadership and law and now works in private practice at Hawley Troxell.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo