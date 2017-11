Dutch Bros. Coffee and Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation raised $35,000 to fund Reuseum Educational Inc. youth camps that explore science, technology, engineering, and math concepts.

As part of its Bucks 4 Kids giveback day, Dutch Bros. donated $1 from each of the 23,467 beverages its Boise and Meridian locations sold on National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. The STEM Action Center matched the Dutch Bros. donation 50 cents on the dollar, dedicating $11,733.50 to the effort.