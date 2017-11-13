POWER Foundation donates to Girl Scouts of Silver Sage

Boise-based Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council has been awarded a $2,500 grant from POWER Foundation, the giving arm of POWER Engineers, a global consulting engineering firm in Hailey. The Girl Scouts will use the money to provide extracurricular STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs and hands-on activities to K-12 girls in southern Idaho.

The POWER Foundation joins a list of tech companies and organizations that support the Girl Scouts’ efforts, including Micron, AT&T, Idaho STEM Action Center, MetaGeek, Boise State University, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.