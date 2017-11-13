Quantcast
Report: Idaho women business ownership has doubled in 20 years (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen November 13, 2017 0

The number of women-owned businesses in Idaho has doubled in the last 20 years, according to a yearly report commissioned by American Express OPEN. Idaho has an estimated 51,600 women-owned businesses, employing 39,600 and attributing to roughly $4.99 billion, according to the seventh annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report. The study uses data from the U.S. ...

