Ron Rawls joins PGA board

Ron Rawls was elected to the Professional Golfers’ Association Board of Directors on Nov. 7 at the 101st PGA Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas. He will serve a three-year term on the board of directors, representing the Colorado, Rocky Mountain, and Utah PGA sections.

A PGA Member since 1989, Rawls has served as PGA Head Golf Professional of Crane Creek Country Club since 2004, overseeing daily operations for the facility. He holds a degree in accounting and computer sciences from Boise State University.