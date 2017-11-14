Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Fewer highway lanes now slow drivers through Paris, Victor, Rigby, Malad (access required)

Fewer highway lanes now slow drivers through Paris, Victor, Rigby, Malad (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 14, 2017 0

Cars have slowed down through tiny Paris in southeastern Idaho after the four-lane U.S. 89 through town was restriped with only one lane in each direction, a center-turn lane and two bike lanes. Mayor Brent Lewis had asked for the change. His request, through a consultant, came to Idaho Transportation Department traffic engineer Corey Krantz two ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo