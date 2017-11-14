Jarom Wagoner appointed to fill Idaho House of Representatives vacant seat

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff November 14, 2017 0

jarom-wagoner-copyJarom Wagoner, a senior planner for the city of Caldwell, was appointed to fill the Idaho House of Representatives seat vacated by the recent resignation of State Rep. Brandon Hixon. Wagoner will complete the balance of Hixon’s term, which runs through 2018.

Wagoner is a graduate of Arizona State University and has been a city planner in Caldwell since 2013. He was previously a planner for the Ada County Highway District. He has also been active as a Republican precinct committeeman and a member of the Canyon County Republican Central Committee.

 

