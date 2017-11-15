Alan Gibbs joins TESCHGlobal as vice president of healthcare accounts

Alan Gibbs has joined TESCHGlobal as its vice president of healthcare accounts. Gibbs has 24 years of experience in the computer science industry and was previously CIO for Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy

Gibbs will oversee new healthcare accounts, primarily located in the Northwest, and lead a team of software architects, communication specialists, and data engineers through engagements.

Gibbs holds a master’s degree in business administration from Ferris State University and bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Michigan.