Bob Faucher appointed lawyer representative by federal court

Bob Faucher has been appointed as a new lawyer representative by the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts, District of Idaho.

Faucher, a partner and litigator with the Boise office of Holland & Hart LLP, was selected from among a pool of highly qualified applicants from Idaho’s 4th Judicial District and will serve a three-year term beginning January 1. He replaces outgoing Lawyer Representative Lori Nakaoka, the former representative for the 3rd and 5th Judicial Districts. Mr. Faucher joins current Lawyer Representatives Nicole Hancock (4th District), and April Linscott (1st and 2nd Districts).

Faucher is a Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America. His undergraduate degree is from Yale University and he received his law degree from Harvard Law School. He’s a board member for the Commercial Law & Bankruptcy Section of the Idaho State Bar, and both the Federal and American Bar Associations. He is also a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Bankruptcy/Insolvency Practice Group for TerraLex, a leading international legal network that connects firms across the world.