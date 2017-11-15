Boise State University president to retire

Boise State University President Bob Kustra is retiring June 30 after 15 years with the school.

Kustra helped transform Boise State from a former commuter college into Idaho’s largest university during his 15-year tenure. He has expanded the schools undergraduate and graduate programs and overseen nearly $450 million in construction efforts to increase the size and impact of the campus — including adding the Honors College, alumni center and upcoming fine arts facility.

Kustra was a former state lawmaker and lieutenant governor in Illinois before moving to Idaho.

The Idaho State Board of Education will now begin searching for Kustra’s replacement. The board is now searching for two presidents to fill vacancies at Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College.

Kustra said he and his wife, Kathy, “will be Broncos for life.”