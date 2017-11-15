Quantcast
Moscow's Royal Motor Inn is spiffed up and rechristened (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 15, 2017 0

The Royal Motor Inn street sign has finally been retired in downtown Moscow, two years after the new owners rechristened the mid-century, downtown property the Monarch Motel. The new Monarch Motel sign went up the last week of October, funded by a $5,000 Kickstarter campaign. Brett and Nikki Woodland, owners of the Nectar and Bloom restaurants in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

