Museum of Idaho holds groundbreaking ceremony for 26k-square-foot expansion

By: IBR Staff November 15, 2017 0

Museum of Idaho founding patron Greg Carr and Linda Montgomery, chair of the MOI board of trustees, speak at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo by Bob Montgomery for the Museum of Idaho.

The Museum of Idaho held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 9 for a 26,000-square-foot expansion that will almost double the museum’s size.

The Museum raised $3.9 million from individual donors, foundations, and granting organizations to pay for the construction. Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony included philanthropist Greg Carr, two mayors.

