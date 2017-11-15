Museum of Idaho holds groundbreaking ceremony for 26k-square-foot expansion
By: IBR Staff
November 15, 2017
10:29 pm Wed, November 15, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Museum of Idaho founding patron Greg Carr and Linda Montgomery, chair of the MOI board of trustees, speak at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo by Bob Montgomery for the Museum of Idaho.
The Museum of Idaho held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 9 for a 26,000-square-foot expansion that will almost double the museum’s size.
The Museum raised $3.9 million from individual donors, foundations, and granting organizations to pay for the construction. Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony included philanthropist Greg Carr, two mayors.