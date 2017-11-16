Quantcast
AGC will seek more training for construction workers (access required)

AGC will seek more training for construction workers (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 16, 2017

Idaho as a state and Boise and Lewiston as metro areas have led the nation in construction job growth at various points in the past year, and the state overall added 7,000 construction jobs in the past three years to provide the manpower for surging growth. Yet Idaho still falls about 8,000 workers short of its ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

