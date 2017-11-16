Chris Saunders appointed planning and research manager for Ada County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit

Chris Saunders has been appointed planning and research manager for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit, the team that gathers data from all over the agency to analyze and forecast crime trends and assist in planning strategies for the future.

Saunders joined the ACSO in 2010 as a re-entry case manager for inmates who were being released from the Ada County Jail. Since then he has worked as supervisor for jail programs and alternative sentencing. He holds a master’s degree in counseling from California State University Long Beach and is vice chair of the Boise City/Ada County Continuum of Care, a community group that works to fight the problem of homelessness in the Treasure Valley.