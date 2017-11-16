Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center opens

Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center opens

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2017 0

College of Law Dean Mark Adams,Associate Professor of Law Helane Davis, Associate Dean for Boise Programs Lee Dillion and Associate Professor of Law Stacy Etheredge celebrate the grand opening of the Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center on Nov. 15. Photo courtesy of University of Idaho.

College of Law Dean Mark Adams, Associate Professor of Law Helane Davis, Associate Dean for Boise Programs Lee Dillion and Associate Professor of Law Stacy Etheredge celebrate the grand opening of the Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center on Nov. 15. Photo courtesy of University of Idaho.

The University of Idaho College of Law and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office opened their Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center on Nov. 15. The center will begin serving patrons on Dec. 4 inside the Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center in Boise.

The opening followed a daylong seminar by USPTO representatives, and a local panel of experts from the Small Business Development Center, the Idaho Tech Council, and Trailhead.

Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center will provide resources and trained staff for anyone who needs patent and trademark information. It will also support the Idaho Patent Pro Bono Program, administered through the U of I College of Law, which connects qualified Idaho inventors seeking advice about the patent process with volunteer attorneys who are qualified to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo