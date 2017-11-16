Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center opens

The University of Idaho College of Law and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office opened their Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center on Nov. 15. The center will begin serving patrons on Dec. 4 inside the Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center in Boise.

The opening followed a daylong seminar by USPTO representatives, and a local panel of experts from the Small Business Development Center, the Idaho Tech Council, and Trailhead.

Idaho Patent and Trademark Resource Center will provide resources and trained staff for anyone who needs patent and trademark information. It will also support the Idaho Patent Pro Bono Program, administered through the U of I College of Law, which connects qualified Idaho inventors seeking advice about the patent process with volunteer attorneys who are qualified to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.