Ron Santucci appointed lieutenant for the criminal investigation division

Ron Santucci has been appointed lieutenant for the criminal investigation division of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, where he will manage major crime and property crime detectives and specialty units like traffic investigation/reconstruction and the crime lab.

Santucci has been with the ASCO since 2002. He started his law enforcement career in 1990 as a patrol officer for the Petaluma Police Department before moving to Idaho in 1994 to join the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Santucci has worked as a patrol officer, SWAT team member, patrol sergeant, and sergeant in charge of property crime detectives during his 15 years with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.