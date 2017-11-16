Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Top 25 U.S. zip codes for buying single family rental homes in Q3 (access required)

Top 25 U.S. zip codes for buying single family rental homes in Q3 (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 16, 2017 0

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its Q3 2017 Single Family Rental Market report, which identified the top 25 U.S. zip codes for buying single family rental homes based on potential rental yields and cash flow, vacancy rates, home price appreciation, population growth, neighborhood quality, and average property age. The report analyzed the single family rental market ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo