Co-founders of Future Public School, Amanda Cox and Brad Petersen, held a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration at the Boys & Girls Club of Garden City on Nov. 14. They invited key partners to perform a ceremonial dig: Mayor John Evans, Erstad Architects, Radix Construction, Building Hope, Bluum, the Boys & Girls Club, and some of the students who will be attending the school when it opens in the fall of 2018.

