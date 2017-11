Kim Nadler has joined Zions Bank as an executive banking relationship manager. She is based at the bank’s Eagle and Chinden Financial Center in Boise.

Nadler has 15 years of banking experience, including roles as a branch manager with Bank of the Cascades, operations manager with Central Willamette Credit Union and client services officer for Burlingame Bank and Trust. Nadler also volunteers with Junior Achievement and the Idaho Foodbank.