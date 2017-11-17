Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / New owners will give BoDo a $3 million facelift (access required)

New owners will give BoDo a $3 million facelift (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 17, 2017 0

The new owners of BoDo want to give the downtown Boise commercial/office/movie complex more personality. Rob Gerbitz, sitting at Caffé D’Arte, looked across the street at 8th Street Marketplace - the 1903 Northrup Building and the 1904 Mercantile Building between Broad and Myrtle streets. “Details,” said Gerbitz, president and CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. Hencricks is the ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo