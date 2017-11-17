Quantcast
Roundup 11.17.17

Roundup 11.17.17 (access required)

November 17, 2017

Allante Partners LLC purchased a 7,828-square-foot single-tenant flex investment property at 1025 E. Exchange Street in Boise.  Randy Limani of Arthur Berry & Co. and Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate handled the transaction. Casandra Thompson and Bradly Bull purchased a 2,828-square-foot warehouse/shop building at 698 N. Oregon Street in Ontario.  Ron Winkler of Arthur ...

