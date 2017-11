The College of Idaho presented a wide range of student research, from environmental science to biology, at the 26th Annual Murdock College Science Research Conference in Spokane, Washington, on Nov. 9-10.

8 students from the C of I presented their research at the event, which featured 34 oral presentations, 264 poster presentations and over 400 people in attendance. Each student’s research received funding from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.