Idaho company will seek to hire 700

A southwestern Idaho company plans to use a $1 million Idaho Workforce Development Training Fund grant to hire about 700 new full-time workers.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reported Nov. 17 that CS Beef Packers in Kuna would hire the workers for jobs that pay an average wage of $17.28 per hour plus medical benefits.

Jobs include production workers, drivers, safety technicians and supervisors.

The company’s meat processing services include packing, rendering and tanning hides.