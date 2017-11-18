Katrina Hoff of Idaho AHEC honored with Idaho Rural Health Hero Award

Katrina Hoff, director of the Idaho Area Health Education Center, was honored with the Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at the Idaho Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and reception on Nov. 7 at the Riverside Hotel. The Idaho Rural Health Association gives voice to rural people, hospitals, providers, advocates and communities throughout Idaho.

With Idaho’s significant physician workforce shortage, the need for AHEC expansion in Idaho was recognized by numerous stakeholders, including the Governor’s Health Professions Education Council. Katrina Hoff was recognized for her efforts in helping the University of Washington secure grant funding to grow the Idaho program from one statewide center based in Boise, to three regional centers in north, southeast and southwest Idaho.