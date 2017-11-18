Quantcast
Katrina Hoff of Idaho AHEC honored with Idaho Rural Health Hero Award

By: IBR Staff November 18, 2017 0

Left to right: IRHA Executive Director Mary Ann Reuter, AHEC Director Katrina Hoff and IRHA President Dr. Mary Barinaga. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Rural Health Association.

Katrina Hoff, director of the Idaho Area Health Education Center, was honored with the Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at the Idaho Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and reception on Nov. 7 at the Riverside Hotel. The Idaho Rural Health Association gives voice to rural people, hospitals, providers, advocates and communities throughout Idaho.

With Idaho’s significant physician workforce shortage, the need for AHEC expansion in Idaho was recognized by numerous stakeholders, including the Governor’s Health Professions Education Council. Katrina Hoff was recognized for her efforts in helping the University of Washington secure grant funding to grow the Idaho program from one statewide center based in Boise, to three regional centers in north, southeast and southwest Idaho.

