Idaho manufactured home dealer faces legal, money troubles

Idaho manufactured home dealer faces legal, money troubles

By: The Associated Press November 19, 2017 0

A manufactured homes and RVs dealer under investigation by the state for alleged violations of state consumer protection laws has filed for bankruptcy.

The Post Register reports that Hathaway Homes Group LLC, based in St. Anthony, and its owners also face millions in court judgments from creditors.

Owners Paul and Mikki Hathaway of St. Anthony filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month. Paul Hathaway didn’t return calls seeking comment.

The bankruptcy filing comes after a Utah court issued a $3.8 million judgment against the company. Utah lender TAG Lending LLC brought that case, alleging breach of contract, fraud and other claims.

 

