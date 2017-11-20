Claire Roper recognized for 30 years of service to the Board of Community Guardians in Canyon County

Claire Roper was recognized by the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Nov. 16 for her 30 years of exemplary volunteer service to the Board of Community Guardians in Canyon County. The 87-year-old Roper has been a volunteer member of the Canyon County BOCG since 1987, and most of that time has served as the board’s president.

The BOCG helps individuals including vulnerable adults who suffer from disabilities, mental health issues, dementia or other challenges. Many of these people have been subject to neglect and abuse. Roper manages the board that helps these people find safe and caring places to live and she manages financial accounts and payments.