Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise presents 2018 Subaru Outback to Metro Meals on Wheels

By: IBR Staff November 20, 2017 0

Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise General Manager Ty Leuthold, Metro Meals on Wheels Director Grant Jones, Subaru of America District Sales Manager Jay Lynch, and Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise Internet Manager Eric Smith present the 2018 Subaru Outback to Metro Meals on Wheels. Photo courtesy of Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise.

Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise, on behalf of Subaru of America, Inc., presented a 2018 Subaru Outback to Metro Meals on Wheels on Nov. 10. The donation marks Subaru of America, Inc.’s 50th anniversary. The company is celebrating by donating 50 vehicles to select Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

Metro Meals on Wheels drives 5,200 miles each month to deliver meals, and the donated 2018 Subaru Outback will enable staff and volunteers to reach more than 20 additional seniors and serve nearly 600 more meals each month.

