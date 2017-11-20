Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise presents 2018 Subaru Outback to Metro Meals on Wheels

Larry H. Miller Subaru Boise, on behalf of Subaru of America, Inc., presented a 2018 Subaru Outback to Metro Meals on Wheels on Nov. 10. The donation marks Subaru of America, Inc.’s 50th anniversary. The company is celebrating by donating 50 vehicles to select Meals on Wheels programs across the country.

Metro Meals on Wheels drives 5,200 miles each month to deliver meals, and the donated 2018 Subaru Outback will enable staff and volunteers to reach more than 20 additional seniors and serve nearly 600 more meals each month.