Orkide Houston named Pacific Northwest sales rep for Auto/Mate Dealership Systems

Orkide Houston has been named the Pacific Northwest territory sales representative for Auto/Mate Dealership Systems. Houston has 12 years experience in the retail automotive industry.

Prior to joining Auto/Mate, Houston worked as an account executive at GS Marketing, digital solutions manager at CDK Global and director of sales operations at Ken Garff Automotive Group. In her new position, Houston will be responsible for cultivating and managing relationships with franchise auto dealerships in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.