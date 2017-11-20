Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Orkide Houston named Pacific Northwest sales rep for Auto/Mate Dealership Systems

Orkide Houston named Pacific Northwest sales rep for Auto/Mate Dealership Systems

By: IBR Staff November 20, 2017 0

orkide-houston-copyOrkide Houston has been named the Pacific Northwest territory sales representative for Auto/Mate Dealership Systems. Houston has 12 years experience in the retail automotive industry.

Prior to joining Auto/Mate, Houston worked as an account executive at GS Marketing, digital solutions manager at CDK Global and director of sales operations at Ken Garff Automotive Group. In her new position, Houston will be responsible for cultivating and managing relationships with franchise auto dealerships in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo