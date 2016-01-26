Downtown Boise Renewal

I￼￼￼daho Business Review staff writer Teya Vitu moved to Boise in the summer of 2014 and noticed right away that downtown is a place where it’s a pleasure to do business. Vitu, who had just spent more than a decade in Tucson, saw Boise as a source of pride to locals and an important engine for the state’s economy. Vitu set about writing a series that would explain how Boise’s leaders came up with a plan to rebuild a downtown that had seen extensive demolitions in the 1960s and 1970s. In bi-weekly installments,he outlined the plan for rebuilding the downtown that was commissioned by the city’s prescient leaders in 1985. He described how these leaders, and their successors, closely followed this plan to create a busy, healthy city that is one of the most liveable in the country. Vitu found the process of learning about downtown Boise illuminating. He quickly met the visionaries responsible for the city’s success. Having seen what Boiseans have accomplished from a 1985 plan, he’s looking forward to seeing how the next 30 years unfold.