Kathleen Nelson named director of Jannus Economic Opportunity

Kathleen Nelson has been named director of Jannus Economic Opportunity, one of three major initiatives of the Jannus organization that also includes public policy and community health.

Nelson has worked with the nonprofit since 2012, most recently as a co-director of Jannus Economic Opportunity. She has experience in financial management, market building, and government relations. Prior to joining Jannus, she was the director of government sales for GSA Results and president for Power Cordz, a division of Io DuPont. Her professional accomplishments include the expansion of international and domestic sales and distribution along with the successful development and launch of new products.

Nelson has a master’s degree from the University of Idaho.