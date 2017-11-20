Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Mike Redd joins new CBRE office in Boise

Mike Redd joins new CBRE office in Boise

By: IBR Staff November 20, 2017 0

Mike Redd has joined the CBRE real estate firm in Boise as a senior appraiser.

Redd has more than 12 years of experience as an appraiser, with extensive geographical experience in the Mountain region. He will be based out of CBRE’s new Boise office.

Prior to joining CBRE, Redd was an appraiser at RCS Appraisal, Inc. where his  appraisal experience included office, industrial, shopping centers, restaurants, apartments, gas stations, lodging facilities, residential subdivisions, assisted living facilities, ranches and vacant land.

Redd received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo