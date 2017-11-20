Mike Redd joins new CBRE office in Boise

Mike Redd has joined the CBRE real estate firm in Boise as a senior appraiser.

Redd has more than 12 years of experience as an appraiser, with extensive geographical experience in the Mountain region. He will be based out of CBRE’s new Boise office.

Prior to joining CBRE, Redd was an appraiser at RCS Appraisal, Inc. where his appraisal experience included office, industrial, shopping centers, restaurants, apartments, gas stations, lodging facilities, residential subdivisions, assisted living facilities, ranches and vacant land.

Redd received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah.