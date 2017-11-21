Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A mobile concern: Blending security with convenience (access required)

A mobile concern: Blending security with convenience (access required)

By: Heide Brandes November 21, 2017 0

Mobility in business means convenience, but it also creates a major security concern for corporations and businesses in the U.S. With more and more organizations using remote workers and mobile offices, security weakens if the potential threat of malicious attacks isn’t addressed. In the report “Security in a Remote Access World” by iboss, the growth of mobile ...

About Heide Brandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo