Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Purr-fect new animal shelter underway in Hailey (access required)

Purr-fect new animal shelter underway in Hailey (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 21, 2017 0

Don’t expect the name of the Animal Shelter of the Wood River Valley to stay the same. It's a mouthful, and it will change when the new animal welfare center in Hailey opens some time in fall 2018. The shelter has evolved to perform many more functions since it was established in 1982 as not much ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo