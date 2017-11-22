Quantcast
Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition hosts 5th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event

By: IBR Staff November 22, 2017 0

Participants at the Walk a Mile in My Shoes event on Nov. 9 seek to raise awareness for the challenges faced by homeless individuals. Photo courtesy of Peg Richards.

The Boise/Ada County Homeless Coalition hosted the 5th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event Nov. 9 to focus on challenges facing homeless individuals and families in the Treasure Valley. Participants in the walk started at the St. Lukes Education Center on Americana Boulevard, walked near Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi and CATCH, continued down to the River of Life and then next to Jesse Tree of Idaho and ended at The Centre on the Grove around 6:00 p.m.

Melissa Wintrow, member of the Idaho House of Representatives, was the guest speaker at the event.

