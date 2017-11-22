David Pettyjohn is new director of Idaho Humanities Council

David Pettyjohn of Oklahoma City has been hired as the executive director of the Idaho Humanities Council.

Pettyjohn will start in his new position in January.

Pettyjohn has served as executive director of Preservation Oklahoma, a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to promoting, supporting, and coordinating historic preservation activities in the state, since 2012. Before that, Pettyjohn served from 2001 to 2012 as program office and then assistant director for the Oklahoma Humanities Council.

He holds B.A. and M.A. degrees in history from the University of Tulsa. He will replace Rick Ardinger, who is retiring after 26 years.