Deb Bowden joins Scentsy as vice president of field development and training

Deb Bowden has joined Scentsy’s consultant engagement team as vice president of field development and training. Bowden’s team will provide analytics, coaching, and training to Scentsy consultants. Bowden and her team will also be responsible for consultant growth and success and connecting Scentsy’s home office teams to what is going on in the field.

Bowden has 30 years of experience in learning and development, technology and communications. Prior to joining Scentsy, she was vice president of learning and development at Franklin Covey. She’s also served as a senior account executive, producer and anchor for a variety of radio and television newscasts.

Bowden holds a master’s degree in instructional and performance technology from Boise State University and a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications from Brigham Young University.