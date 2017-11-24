Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Electing for more voting security (access required)

Electing for more voting security (access required)

By: Heide Brandes November 24, 2017 0

The past year has brought higher attention to voting system security, especially after the FBI determined two state election databases were hacked by foreigners. The use of outdated voting equipment across the U.S. presents serious security and reliability challenges, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Because few votes are cast over the internet or machines ...

About Heide Brandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo