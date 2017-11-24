Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Grace Assisted Living to open in Caldwell (access required)

Grace Assisted Living to open in Caldwell (access required)

By: Teya Vitu November 24, 2017 0

Grace Assisted Living expects to open an 87-unit, 80,000- to 90,000-square-foot home in April near the Franklin Road freeway offramp in Caldwell. It will be the Boise company’s seventh assisted living home.  Caldwell will give Grace Assisted Living a presence in each of the largest Treasure Valley cities and Twin Falls. Caldwell will have the largest Grace ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo