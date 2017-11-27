A change of leadership at Idaho Department of Commerce

Idaho Department of Commerce Director Megan Ronk is leaving her government post after two years to serve in a new business development position at Idaho Power.

Ronk begins work as director of business innovation and development Jan. 2, a spokesman for the utility said.

Commerce Chief Operating Officer Bobbi-Jo Meuleman will become director of the department Jan. 1, according to the office of Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Ronk has been with the Idaho Department of Commerce since 2012. She worked as a public information officer and chief operating officer before being promoted to director in January 2016. Ronk previously served as executive director for the Idaho Meth Project. She is a graduate of The College of Idaho and holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Meuleman joined Commerce as COO in June 2016. She previously worked as scheduler for Otter for almost seven years, becoming deputy chief of staff in 2014. Meuleman previously worked for Montana U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns for three years and U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg for two years. Meuleman has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Montana. She serves on the Workforce Development Council, the Idaho Strategic Energy Alliance, and the Idaho Invasive Species Council, and she leads public policy for the Idaho Economic Development Association.