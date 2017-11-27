Quantcast
Bleubird will fly off to the Bench with new plumage

By: Teya Vitu November 27, 2017 0

Perennial lunchtime lines out the door at 10th and Bannock streets will cease Jan. 26 as Bleubird flies to the Boise Bench with a new concept. “We’re ready to move on to the next thing,” co-owner Sarah Kelly said. “(Bleubird) was our startup. Our startup was successful. Now it’s time to open something that our creativity ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

